NFL Asks Texas Judge To Nix Benefits Suit Moved From Ill.

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The National Football League urged a Texas federal judge Tuesday to toss a suit recently transferred from Illinois that alleges the NFL directed Cigna to deny claims a clinic submitted for retired players' medical care, saying the clinic's claims are preempted by federal law. In a 23-page motion, the NFL argued that, before Advanced Physicians SC's suit was transferred out of the Northern District of Illinois in October, U.S. District Judge Manish Shah held that the Employee Retirement Income Security Act preempts the clinic's single claim of interference with prospective economic advantage. The NFL said even Advanced Physicians previously conceded that...

