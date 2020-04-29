Drivers Rip Volvo's Bid To Dodge Android Compatibility Suit

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Two drivers have fired back at Volvo's move to shut down their proposed New Jersey class action over an Android cellphone compatibility issue in its XC90 model vehicle, insisting they have alleged injuries concrete enough to survive the automaker's dismissal bid. Volvo Cars of North America LLC and its U.S. unit argued last month that Scott Levine and Douglas Murphy did not suffer sufficient injury to support their "fatally flawed" allegations because the Swedish automaker offered them free installation that would allow their cars' touchscreen systems to sync with the Android Auto app. The company also wrote that problem had been solved before...

