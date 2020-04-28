Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Fight Virus-Based 'Varsity Blues' Sentencing Changes

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 11:51 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors fired back on Tuesday against requests for sentencing accommodations in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case related to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the U.S. Bureau of Prisons is taking precautions against the spread of the new coronavirus.

Government attorneys countered requests for home confinement lodged by “Hot Pockets” snack heiress Michelle Janavs and former Pacific Investment Management Co. CEO Douglas Hodge, who were sentenced to five months and nine months, respectively, for paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes as part of the admissions scandal.

“While the government is mindful of the concerns created by COVID-19, the court...

