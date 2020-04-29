Cable Cos. Can't Make Us Pay For Animal Planet, 1st Circ. Told

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 12:08 PM EDT) -- There is no First Amendment right that lets Comcast and other cable operators force consumers to pay for channels they don't want, the state of Maine told the First Circuit Wednesday, seeking to revive a law that allows channels to be purchased a la carte. Maine passed a law in 2019 requiring that cable operators let consumers purchase cable channels and programs individually, drawing a legal challenge from Comcast of Maine/New Hampshire Inc. and a number of big-name networks, including CBS Corp., Disney Enterprises Inc., Viacom Inc. and A&E Television Networks LLC. A Maine federal judge in December issued a preliminary injunction...

