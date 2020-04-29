Travelers Must Cover NJ Landlord In Ice Slip Injury Suit

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 1:03 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Wednesday found that Travelers Insurance Co. must cover a building owner as an additional insured in its tenant's policy, reversing a trial court decision that had previously gotten Travelers off the hook for coverage. Under the terms of the general liability policy ExamWorks Inc. held with Travelers, landlord Gateway Park LLC was considered an additional insured, the appeals court held, finding that the policy's language was plain and unambiguous, and that the trial court erred in ruling otherwise. The suit stems from when one of ExamWorks' employees was going into work and slipped on ice...

