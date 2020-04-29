DOJ Wants 'Indefinite' Merger Pause, Sabre Tells 3rd Circ.

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Sabre urged the Third Circuit on Tuesday not to grant the U.S. Department of Justice a pause on the briefing schedule for the DOJ's appeal of a district court refusal to block the airline booking service company's $360 million purchase of Farelogix, equating that pause with a prohibition on the transaction itself. Sabre Corp. and Farelogix Inc. instead want the case to move forward as normal, blasting DOJ assertions made the previous day in a single-paragraph filing asking the appellate court to pause the proceedings until the U.S. solicitor general reviews and approves the appeal. "The government's request for a stay...

