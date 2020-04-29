Modell's Urges Landlords To Endure 'Short-Term' Virus Pain

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Modell's Sporting Goods Inc. blasted complaints by landlords going unpaid during the retailer's Chapter 11 pause, urging them Tuesday to deal with "short-term pain" until the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and its stores can generate rent money from liquidation sales. Addressing pushback to its second bid to pause the bankruptcy case during the pandemic, the ailing sporting goods giant argued in a reply brief that all creditors will get a better deal in the long term if the landlords can stand down for now. The virus' moratorium on nonessential retail has crushed immediate plans to sell out the company's inventory, according...

