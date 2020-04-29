Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Axes ERISA Class Due To Judge's 'Breezy' Analysis

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit scrapped a 90,000-member class Wednesday in an ERISA suit accusing plan administrator the Fringe Benefit Group of profiting at the expense of 401(k) investors, faulting the lower court's "breezy" and "fleeting" analysis.

In its opinion, a three judge-panel said U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks didn't perform the "rigorous analysis" required when he certified the class in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against the Fringe Benefit Group and Fringe Insurance Benefits Inc.

"This 'rigorous analysis' mandate is not some pointless exercise that we foist on this circuit's hardworking and conscientious district judges, such as the judge in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!