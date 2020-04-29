9th Circ. Denies Class Cert. In Honda Power Window Suit

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit shot down an appeal by Honda buyers looking for class certification in a suit alleging American Honda Motor Co. Inc. sold Pilots with defective power windows, saying the trial court was right to exclude testimony from the buyers' expert witness. In a split opinion, the panel affirmed a decision from the Central District of California that found Glenn Akhavein's opinion on the alleged defect was not up to snuff, and that failing was fatal to the group's bid for class certification. According to the majority opinion, Akhavein's testimony was riddled with flaws, did not cite industry standards and...

