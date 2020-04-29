Southwest, Boeing Fight Pierce Bainbridge Withdrawal Bid

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Pierce Bainbridge's messy wind down is creating problems in a proposed class action against Southwest Airlines and Boeing over two deadly 737 Max 8 jet crashes, with the companies claiming they've been left in the dark as the firm seeks to withdraw and leave the newly formed Bathaee Dunne LLP to pilot the case. Southwest and Boeing said on Monday they've been given no information about whether the plaintiffs in the case consented to Pierce Bainbridge's withdrawal, whether Bathaee Dunne is financially able to handle such a complex case or what exactly Pierce Bainbridge's status is, in light of a recent Law360 report that the firm is...

