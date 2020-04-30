Calif. Cities May Reconsider Blocking Affordable Housing

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT) -- As affordable housing developers in California spar with cities over the opportunity and right to build new units, local governments may be less likely to attempt to block such projects in the wake of a recent court order that sided against the city of Los Altos, experts say. The California Superior Court earlier this week ordered that Los Altos, in Silicon Valley, must issue permitting for an affordable housing project it had sought to block, and lawyers say the decision clarifies that a recent state Senate bill has broad reach in requiring cities to streamline approval of certain projects. Two cases,...

