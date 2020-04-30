Tesla Hid 'Horse And Carriage' Production Line, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Tesla Inc. investors urged the Ninth Circuit on Thursday to revive their putative securities class action over the company's 2017 stock drops, arguing the electric car maker's disclosures were "absolutely not forward looking" and they hid delays caused by what an expert says was a "horse and carriage" Model 3 sedan production line. During a videoconference hearing, Jacob Alexander Goldberg of the Rosen Law Firm PA argued on behalf of investors that Tesla's stock fell when media reports revealed in October 2017 that there was a risk that Tesla would not meet its year-end production goals. He said Tesla's stock price...

