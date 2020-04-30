NY Court Reinstates $12M Coverage Verdict Against AIG

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 3:16 PM EDT) -- New York's highest court on Thursday reinstated a $12 million insurance award Allied Capital Corp. won against an AIG unit over coverage for a False Claims Act lawsuit, finding the arbitrators who decided the award were within their power to reconsider a "partial final" decision in the case. The New York Court of Appeals reversed a 2018 ruling that vacated the award, finding that American International Specialty Lines Insurance Co. does owe coverage to Allied for a settlement it and its subsidiary reached with the federal government to end the FCA case. In the course of arbitrating the dispute, the arbitrators...

