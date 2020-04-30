Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Roger Stone Asks DC Circ. To Review His Conviction

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 1:42 PM EDT) -- Longtime Donald Trump ally and GOP operative Roger Stone on Thursday appealed his conviction and 40-month prison sentence on seven criminal charges stemming from former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe. 

Roger Stone, shown here on Feb. 20, was found guilty in November of lying to Congress and witness tampering. (Getty) An attorney for Stone filed a notice of appeal to the D.C. Circuit, asking the court to review the case and U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson's decision earlier this month rejecting Stone's retrial request over allegations of juror misconduct.

Defense attorney Seth Ginsberg did not provide any details on Stone's appeal,...

