Roger Stone Asks DC Circ. To Review His Conviction

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 1:42 PM EDT) -- Longtime Donald Trump ally and GOP operative Roger Stone on Thursday appealed his conviction and 40-month prison sentence on seven criminal charges stemming from former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe. Roger Stone, shown here on Feb. 20, was found guilty in November of lying to Congress and witness tampering. (Getty) An attorney for Stone filed a notice of appeal to the D.C. Circuit, asking the court to review the case and U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson's decision earlier this month rejecting Stone's retrial request over allegations of juror misconduct. Defense attorney Seth Ginsberg did not provide any details on Stone's appeal,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS