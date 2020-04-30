Apple, Intel Try To Storm A DOJ-Backed Patent 'Fortress'

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge is mulling whether to dismiss Apple and Intel's lawsuit accusing investment management firm Fortress Investment of funding an anti-competitive patent aggregation scheme, a case that's also pitted the technology giants against the U.S. Department of Justice. Briefing has finished and a hearing is scheduled for June on Fortress Investment Group LLC's bid to dismiss the antitrust lawsuit, and one of the biggest proponents of tossing the case is the Justice Department's Antitrust Division. Even before the DOJ's intervention, the case was already a high-profile test of monopolization claims against what Apple and Intel say is a new...

