Cherokee Band Can't Block Land Transfer For Rival's Casino

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has rejected the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians' bid to block the transfer of a North Carolina land parcel into trust for another tribe's planned casino, saying the band hasn't shown it's likely to suffer irreparable harm without a preliminary injunction. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg on Thursday denied the Eastern Band's motion for a preliminary injunction in its lawsuit against the U.S. Department of the Interior and its Bureau of Indian Affairs, which claims the government has wrongly taken nearly 17 acres of Cherokee aboriginal and historic territory into trust within the Kings Mountain site...

