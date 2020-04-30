FIFA Prosecutors Net $30M From Bank In Laundering Scheme

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Israel-based Bank Hapoalim and its Swiss subsidiary have agreed to pay approximately $30 million for laundering bribes and kickbacks to soccer officials with FIFA and other federations, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said Thursday, the same day the bank separately pled guilty to a $7.6 billion U.S. tax fraud scheme. Bank Hapoalim BM and its Swiss subsidiary Hapoalim Ltd. will forfeit $20.7 million and pay a fine of $9.3 million to end an investigation by U.S. authorities into claims they helped conceal illicit payments to Latin American soccer officials for television and media rights to international tournaments. Under a nonprosecution agreement, Hapoalim...

