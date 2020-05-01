DOJ Should Issue No-Action Letters For Marijuana Industry

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 11:48 AM EDT) -- As the COVID-19 crisis continues to ravish state budgets, the question of eliminating the marijuana black market has become even more important, particularly in states like California, which have legalized marijuana but have not seen the expected tax revenues due to the persistence of the "tax exempt" black market. Increased enforcement would help, of course. But the best way to eliminate the illegal market is to support market entry by legitimate businesses. Several states have declared marijuana businesses essential and exempt from COVID-19 lockdown requirements. Congressional appropriations riders prevent the U.S. Department of Justice from prosecuting medical marijuana businesses that comply...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS