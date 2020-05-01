MUFG, RBC Escape Opt-Outs' Forex-Rigging Suit

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday allowed Japan's largest bank and the Royal Bank of Canada to exit opt-out investor litigation alleging they and other major financial institutions manipulated the foreign exchange market, but she declined to dismiss HSBC and other foreign banks from the case. In a 13-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield said that the more than a thousand institutional investor plaintiffs behind the suit haven't succeeded in tying MUFG Bank and RBC to the alleged forex conspiracy in a way that would allow her to exercise specific jurisdiction over them. But the judge turned down...

