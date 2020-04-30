Riot Blockchain Escapes Pump-And-Dump Class Claims In NJ

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Thursday tossed a proposed shareholder class action alleging 11 individuals orchestrated a pump-and-dump scheme involving a blockchain company, finding that the shareholders failed to show how the defendants violated anti-fraud provisions of federal securities law. U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson ended the action against Riot Blockchain in granting seven separate motions to dismiss on Thursday, though she specified that the lead plaintiff could move to refile a revised suit within a month of the order. "Plaintiff contends that Riot's press releases and other public statements, which touted Riot's investments in blockchain technologies and cryptocurrency,...

