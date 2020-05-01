Fla. Judge Nixes Travel Co.'s Doc Bid In IndiGo Struggle

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge has denied a discovery request from Indian travel conglomerate InterGlobe Enterprises, ahead of an arbitration proceeding in New Delhi related to control of the Indian low-cost airline IndiGo. InterGlobe's petition failed to meet a discretionary requirement, U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia M. Otazo-Reyes said, because the London Court of International Arbitration India recently said the discovery InterGlobe is seeking — from IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal; his wife, Shobha; and an affiliated trust — isn't necessary at this stage. "The LCIA India tribunal has explicitly stated that the discovery sought by petitioners in the application is neither necessary nor helpful...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS