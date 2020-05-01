FCC Must Cough Up Data On Net Neutrality Rulemaking Fraud

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The New York Times has won its court battle over access to Federal Communications Commission data on possible Russian interference in the agency's rulemaking process that culminated in the controversial rollback of net neutrality. A New York federal judge ruled Thursday evening that the agency has 20 days to cough up details on the devices behind the roughly 22 million comments that flooded into the FCC's net neutrality docket in spring and summer 2017, many of which agency leadership has conceded were linked to fraudulent activity. The commission voted on party lines to scrap the Obama-era net neutrality rules at the end...

