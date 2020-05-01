Crypto Investment Co. Aims To Compel NY Atty To Return $5M

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT) -- Private investment firm Benthos Master Fund Ltd. has asked a New York federal judge to confirm a final arbitration order compelling a New York attorney to pay almost $5 million after he acted as an escrow agent for a bitcoin transaction that went south. Benthos filed a petition with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Thursday asking the court to confirm the award against New York attorney Aaron Etra that was issued April 9 by an arbitrator with the International Chamber of Commerce's International Court of Arbitration at the Hague. If Etra does not comply...

