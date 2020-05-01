NYC Insists Paid Sick Leave Law Doesn't Harm Delta

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- New York City officials urged a federal court to reject Delta Air Lines' claims that the Big Apple's paid sick leave law unconstitutionally burdens airlines, insisting that the city's right to enforce worker protections is more important than ever given the COVID-19 pandemic. The New York City Department of Consumer Affairs and its commissioner Lorelei Salas filed a reply brief Thursday staunchly defending the New York City Earned Safe and Sick Time Act, which requires employers with five or more employees who are hired to work more than 80 hours in a calendar year in New York City to provide paid...

