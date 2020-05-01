Fox Talking Head Says NY Times Story Warped Court Ruling

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A Fox News guest commentator urged a Texas federal judge to hear his defamation suit accusing the New York Times of falsely suggesting he pushed a bogus murder conspiracy on the cable news network. Texas-based wealth manager and commentator Ed Butowsky ripped into the NYT and court reporter Alan Feuer's bid to evade defamation litigation, saying Thursday that the reporter maligned Butowsky by suggesting a court ruled he exploited a grieving family to spread a fake story. Butowsky claims that a handful of media organizations, including the NYT, and two Boies Schiller Flexner LLP attorneys smeared him while he fended off...

