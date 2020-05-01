Lockheed To Advocate For Protecting GPS Amid Ligado Feud

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A GPS industry group said Friday it's beefing up its ranks amid a policy feud over Ligado Networks' plan to operate a satellite 5G network adjacent to critical global positioning spectrum. Defense contracting giant Lockheed Martin has become a member of the GPS Innovation Alliance, joining the likes of John Deere and Garmin to advocate for protecting what it calls an increasingly critical navigational technology, the alliance said in a statement. "The reality is almost every industry and individual now uses GPS' positioning, navigation and timing signals," Lockheed Martin executive Johnathon Caldwell in a statement. "GPS has become ... a critical part of...

