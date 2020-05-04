Ex-Knick Asks 2nd Circ. To Revive Suit Over MSG Ejection

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Former New York Knicks forward Charles Oakley urged the Second Circuit to reignite his assault and defamation suit against team owner James Dolan and the Madison Square Garden Co. over his controversial ejection from the famous arena during a February 2017 game, after which Dolan accused Oakley of "drinking too much" and "looking for a fight." Oakley told the appellate court Friday that a federal judge did not give his claims a fair shake, arguing that questions over whether MSG security used excessive force in removing him from the arena remain. The judge also ignored how the context of the statements suggested...

