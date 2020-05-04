Pa. Loan Servicer Gets Fed Law Claim Clipped From NY's Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A small part of the New York attorney general's lawsuit against student loan servicer Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency was dismissed as being preempted by federal law, but a New York federal judge let stand the majority of the suit's claims that the agency misrepresented options that were available to borrowers. Because the federal Higher Education Act prohibits states from imposing additional disclosure requirements on direct loans and Family Federal Education Loans, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos said it barred Attorney General Letitia James' claim that PHEAA didn't tell borrowers enough about public service loan forgiveness programs and income-based repayment plans...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS