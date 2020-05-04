Real Estate Rumors: Mirae, Bank OZK, Santander

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Mirae Asset Global Investments has called off its $5.8 billion deal to buy 15 U.S. hotels from Anbang Insurance Group. Co. Ltd., Reuters reported Monday. The deal was the largest hospitality mergers and acquisitions transaction announced in 2019, and had also reportedly been delayed last year when it was discovered that fake deeds for some of the hotels had been filed. The portfolio includes hotels in California. Bank OZK has loaned $119 million to a joint venture of Fortune International Group and Château Group for a residential condo development project in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, Commercial Observer reported Monday, citing a...

