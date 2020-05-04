Cherokee Nation Wants In On Land Transfer Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The Cherokee Nation has asked a D.C. federal court to let it intervene in a suit a related tribe brought against the U.S. Department of the Interior over the transfer of land into trust for a rival tribe's planned casino, saying it must protect its treaty territory. The Cherokee Nation filed its motion to intervene on Friday, arguing that its shared history with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians gives it the right to protect its aboriginal territory as well as items of cultural and ceremonial patrimony that may be found in nearly 17 acres of land taken into trust within...

