Shipper Fights $400K New Trial Ruling Over Damaged Pipe

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT) -- A shipping company is asking the Texas Supreme Court to reverse a new trial order in its $400,000 liability dispute with Zurich American Insurance Co. over a shipment of damaged pipe, saying the insurer failed to show it had damaged the pipe. In a petition for review filed with the state's high court Friday, Coastal Cargo of Texas said the First Court of Appeals in January wrongly ordered a new trial by finding an error with the jury charge based on the Texas Supreme Court's 2000 ruling in Crown Life Insurance Co. v. Casteel. In Casteel, the court barred the merging...

