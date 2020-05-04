Cuban Americans Slam Expedia's Bid To Escape Property Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A group of Cuban Americans fired back at a bid by Expedia and other travel bookers to toss their class action claims that the companies have unlawfully sold reservations at hotels built on family land that was confiscated by the Fidel Castro regime. The three Cuban Americans say online trip bookers, including Booking.com, admitted in separate motions to dismiss that they were aware their ancestors' homes on Varadero Beach and Arroyo Bermejo Beach had been taken by the Castro government after the Cuban Revolution while they did business filling the resorts built on those sites. That's the crux of the injury...

