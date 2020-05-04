McGraw-Hill, Cengage Cancel Merger Under DOJ Pressure

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 11:23 AM EDT) -- Textbook publishing giants Cengage and McGraw-Hill called off their proposed merger Monday, citing U.S. Department of Justice demands for "uneconomical" fixes to address antitrust concerns. McGraw-Hill and Cengage have scrapped their planned all-stock merger, which they said last year would create a company with an estimated $3 billion in annual revenue, in the face of scrutiny from the Justice Department. (Getty) McGraw-Hill Education Inc. disclosed the joint agreement to abandon the transaction in a statement without addressing the DOJ directly, but it cited demands for unpalatable divestitures. Cengage Learning Inc.'s statement was more direct, citing a "prolonged regulatory review process" as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS