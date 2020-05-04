FCC Hit With Lawsuit Challenging C-Band Reorganization

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A satellite programming provider is challenging the Federal Communications Commission in court over a controversial reorganization of the C-Band satellite spectrum, alleging that the agency is undercutting an entire industry. PSSI Global Services LLC sued the FCC in D.C. federal court April 28 over a February agency vote that converts a valuable swath of satellite spectrum to airwaves real estate for 5G mobile providers. The vote still preserved space for incumbent satellite providers, granted that they relocate to the upper portion of the band and work with the FCC to quickly free up the lower half of the band for 5G....

