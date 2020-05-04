Settlement Of Netflix Executive Bonus Suit Gets Initial OK

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge gave preliminary approval to a settlement between Netflix and an Alabama pension plan that said the entertainment streaming service flouted tax rules to guarantee $27 million in bonuses to its executives. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman gave the agreement her initial approval in a Friday order. A hearing on final approval is scheduled for June 25, according to the order. Netflix and the City of Birmingham Retirement and Relief System, a Netflix shareholder, announced that they had reached a tentative settlement agreement in September. Under terms announced in March, Netflix would have to boost disclosure of yearly...

