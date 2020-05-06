Pentagon Will Ask FCC To Reconsider Ligado, Official Says

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense is laying the groundwork to appeal the Federal Communications Commission's approval of Ligado Networks' plan to operate a wireless communications network, a top Pentagon official testified Wednesday. DOD Chief Information Officer Dana S. Deasy told the Senate Armed Services Committee that the FCC rushed a decision allowing Ligado to convert its satellite licenses for ground-based mobile services, despite pushback from the Pentagon. The spectrum conversion is "a classic bait and switch" that upended Pentagon leadership and deserves to be revisited, he said. "There was not a give and take, a back and forth that we typically go...

