TikTok Accused Of Violating Illinois' Biometric Privacy Law

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Guardians of Illinois children who use the popular short-form video app TikTok have accused the social media platform of violating Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law by scanning users' faces and collecting facial data without consent in a proposed class action filed in California federal court. Cherise Slate and Brenda Washington, on behalf of minors in their care, say the app has features that include scanning a user's facial geometry to determine his or her age and uses facial scans to allow users to superimpose animated facial filters onto the faces of video subjects. But it doesn't inform users that their facial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS