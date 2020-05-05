Hagens Berman Named Lead Counsel In Sasol Investor Suit

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge appointed Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP as lead counsel in a proposed class action against South African chemical company Sasol Limited, in which investors allege the company's mismanagement of its Louisiana gas-to-liquids plant, including a recent fire, led to drops in stock prices. On Monday, Judge Jed S. Rakoff also appointed David Cohn the lead plaintiff in the case, with class members alleging the company and its executives hid a series of issues at the plant that led to the company's stock dropping four times between June 2016 and January 2020. Sasol shareholders Cohn and Saratoga Advantage...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS