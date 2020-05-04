'Varsity Blues' Parents Step Up Attack On Feds Over Evidence

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Lori Loughlin and other parents fighting charges in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case continued to blast the government for allegedly coaching its star witness to lie, calling prosecutors' recent attempts to explain the situation "absurd." The ongoing dispute over handwritten notes penned by the scheme's mastermind, William "Rick" Singer, should involve a full evidentiary hearing to get to the bottom of things, the parents argued in a Friday filing, if the charges aren't dismissed altogether. The fallout from the notes involves parents who have pled guilty in the case as well, as the former CEO at PIMCO argued separately on...

