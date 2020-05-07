New Questions For Employers Defending Equal Pay Act Suits

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit recently ruled in Rizo v. Yovino that employers may not use prior pay — whether "alone, or in combination with other factors" — as a defense to a prima facie case of unequal pay under the federal Equal Pay Act. The Yovino decision reflects a strong judicial and legislative migration over the last several years toward restricting the use of prior pay in setting compensation. The Ninth Circuit's en banc opinion adds to growing uncertainty for employers regarding what role, if any, an applicant's prior pay may play in setting compensation, conducting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS