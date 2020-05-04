Ex-Entercom Sales Exec Slams Bid To Ax Discrimination Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A former sales executive with a Philadelphia-based sports talk radio station owned by Entercom Communications Corp. fired back at arguments Monday that raunchy comments and unwanted physical contact by her manager did not constitute a hostile work environment. Maria McBride, who worked at CBS Radio's WIP-FM radio station in Philadelphia, said Entercom's bid last month to dismiss the suit was premature and that discovery would shed much-needed light on questions over whether she had carried her burden of showing severe or pervasive hostility at her former office. "Whether a plaintiff's allegations are true and whether they amounted to 'pervasiveness' are questions...

