Immigrants Say ICE Phone Policies Restrict Counsel Access

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Immigrants detained in New Mexico and Texas are barred from placing free, private calls to their attorneys, hindering their access to counsel and robbing them of attorney-client confidentiality, a new lawsuit in New Mexico federal court alleges. The proposed class action, filed Monday by Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP on behalf of adults held at the detention centers in Otero, New Mexico, and El Paso, Texas, claims that the limits on phone access for detainees hinders their due process rights to access attorneys and have a full and fair hearing. It also makes it more difficult for detained immigrants to contact...

