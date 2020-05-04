Del. Chancery Class Seeks Restart For Elon Musk Tweet Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Shareholders who sued Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk in Delaware over tweets that sent seismic shocks through the company's stock and investors secured Chancery Court approval Monday to file confidential motions to lift a stay on the derivative action and a motion to file an amended, expedited complaint. The requests, while offering little detail, cited unspecified recent events and Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III's stay of the case in March 2019 pending resolution of Securities and Exchange Commission proceedings targeting the same action. In the stay, the motion said, the vice chancellor said that if it appears that "the federal...

