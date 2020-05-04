Starz Says MGM Licensed Exclusive Films To Competitors

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 10:49 PM EDT) -- Starz Entertainment LLC sued MGM Domestic Television Distribution LLC on Monday in California federal court, claiming the movie studio unit gave licenses to Starz competitors allowing them to show films that were supposed to be exclusive to Starz's platform. Starz says the dispute started when an employee of the network saw "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" being offered by Amazon's Prime Video service. The 1989 slacker comedy was supposed to be exclusively available on Starz under an agreement with MGM, the network said. Starz says it soon discovered dozens more movies and television episodes had been licensed to rivals in violation...

