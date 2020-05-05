Fed. Circ. Urged To Restore $10M IP Verdict Against Nintendo

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A technology company urged the Federal Circuit on Monday to restore the $10.1 million patent infringement verdict it won against Nintendo over motion-sensing technology, arguing that a trial court got it wrong when it found the patent at issue was invalid under the Alice standard. After a jury found that Nintendo of America Inc. had infringed the patent held by iLife Technologies Inc. with its Wii gaming systems, U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn granted Nintendo's motion for judgment and tossed the jury's $10.1 million reasonable royalty award. The judge said that the first claim of iLife's U.S. Patent No. 6,864,796,...

