Calif., Teamsters Press Bid To Nix Trucking Group's AB 5 Fight

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The Golden State and the Teamsters union told a California federal judge Monday that a trucking group has misinterpreted a state law that raises the bar for workers to be legally classified as independent contractors, disputing claims that the law unfairly burdens motor carrier operations and is preempted. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters filed separate reply briefs on Monday urging the court to shut down the Western States Trucking Association's suit challenging certain provisions of Assembly Bill 5, which was signed into law in September and took effect Jan. 1. The law codified the California...

