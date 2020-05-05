Dish Tries To Claw Back Unused $10.7M From TCPA Verdict

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Dish Network should be allowed to put $10.7 million back into its pocket after thousands of class members who were set to get a payout for receiving illegal telemarketing calls were never identified, the company told a North Carolina federal court Monday. Nearly 5,000 class members were never identified, but their damages were factored into the $61 million judgment that Dish was ultimately hit with after being found responsible for thousands of illegal telemarketing calls that were made on its behalf, the company said. After all the damages are doled out to each known class member based on the number of...

