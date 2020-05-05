Policy Group Launches To Push Open 5G Technologies

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A range of technology and telecom groups announced Tuesday that they are banding together to promote open fifth-generation technologies and to challenge China's hold on the wireless equipment market. The new trade group, the Open RAN Policy Coalition, says it comprises 31 companies — including Microsoft, Google and Amazon Web Services — and is headed by the former acting administrator of federal telecom agency the National Telecommunications and Information Administration . The new coalition says it plans to advocate for government funding of research and development, as well as "testing open and interoperable networks and solutions, and incentivizing supply chain diversity."...

