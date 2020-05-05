Navajo Nation Says DOI Can't Dodge Casino Road Suit

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT) -- The Navajo Nation has urged an Arizona federal judge not to toss its suit claiming the U.S. Department of the Interior failed to give the tribe enough opportunity to challenge an agency decision to take land into trust for the Hopi Tribe that affected rights to a Navajo casino road. The Navajo Nation and its gaming arm said they had adequately pled harm and shown that the DOI violated federal regulations that require its Bureau of Indian Affairs to consider any jurisdictional conflicts before land is taken into trust and to give "prompt" notice to any known interested parties before that decision...

