Hedge Fund Exec, Trader Tell 2nd Circ. Trial Was Flawed

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 10:52 PM EDT) -- Premium Point Investments' former CEO and a former senior trader are urging the Second Circuit to wipe out their fraud and conspiracy convictions on charges they vastly overstated investments' valuations, saying a "ban" on recross-examination and other surprises deprived them of a fair trial. In briefs filed Monday, former CEO Anilesh "Neil" Ahuja and former trader Jeremy Shor told the appeals court their trial last summer, over claims that the hedge fund's assets were intentionally overinflated by $100 million before it collapsed, was marred by constitutional issues. Prosecutors "relied on a series of erroneous district court rulings that individually and collectively deprived...

